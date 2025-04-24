Jacob Elordi is grateful for a lesson in history with his new miniseries

Los Angeles, April 24 Actor Jacob Elordi, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming series ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’, has expressed his gratitude to the series and its director, Justin Kurzel.

The series is based on the eponymous novel by Richard Flanagan, and tells the story of an Australian doctor haunted by memories of a love affair with his uncle's wife and of his subsequent experiences as a Far East prisoner of war during the construction of the Burma Railway.

Jacob spoke with IANS, and shared that the series allowed him to take a deep dive into the past, and what happened back in time.

Jacob told IANS, “For me personally, it's just because I am so far from that experience and my life has been so far from that experience. It's just enlightening and sobering and eye-opening. And when you get to kind of play, an idea of it or a version of it or work towards it in a cinematic way, just I'm very grateful to have that experience as a performer because it in a way puts me closer to something that I could never, that I've never experienced, you know, which is kind of for me is the joy and the important part of performance as an actor”.

The actor further mentioned that the series is set in a time period that he is not from.

Talking about his preparation for the series, he shared, “The way people spoke and the way that they held themselves was certainly different to how we do now. But, I can always learn a lesson in cinema. So just watching films from that time period and reading text from that time period and just kind of immersing myself in it”.

“But then when it comes to filming, while working with someone like Justin, you leave all of the cerebral stuff at the door and you just, you step into the, you step on the stage and you try to play something as real as it can be”, he added.

‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ is available to stream on Sony LIV.

