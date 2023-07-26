Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade “getting serious”

Queensland [Australia], July 26 : ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi and social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli are not only officially back together — after a reported on-again, off-again relationship — but they are also "getting serious," People reported.

The couple was spotted together on vacation in Italy in early June. They also took a trip to Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in the mid of July.

"Jacob had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together," People citing a source said of the Australian actor, 26, and the Dancing With the Stars alum, 23. "They are a really cute couple."

As per People, Elordi, who in the past has also dated his ‘Euphoria’ co-star Zendaya, as well as Kaia Gerber, was first linked to Giannulli in late 2021, after they were seen getting coffee together in Los Angeles — several months after Giannulli had called it quits with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

At the time, one insider told People that Giannulli, 23, and Elordi, 26, were "casually dating," while another source said they weren't.

They have seen together several times in the past three months and a source confirmed, "They are 100 per cent going strong,” reported People.

