Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade 'hang out' in New York City

Los Angeles, Jan 18 Actor Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have shut down rumours of their relationship being on the rocks by hanging out together in New York City.

The couple have been dogged by reports that their romance was over however they have now been spotted preparing for Jacob's Saturday Night Live’ gig together with Olivia by his side while he rehearses, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Production sources have confirmed that she has been present at the filming location of 30 Rockefeller Plaza all week.

There has already been footage and pictures shared of Jacob joining the Saturday Night Live team to rehearse for his big appearance on Saturday with behind-the-scenes content being shared to social media to give fans a sneak preview of what to expect. Olivia has reportedly been present for much of his preparations.

According to TMZ the actress has been seen around his dressing room all week putting pay to the split reports. The assumption that the couple had broken up was based on Olivia allegedly unfollowing Jacob on Instagram.

However, there was no confirmation that they had ever been following each other on the platform. The couple have been an item for several years having reportedly broken up once previously before rekindling their romance.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Jacob has become hot property not just since his role in Euphoria by now thanks to the hype surrounding his latest movie ‘Saltburn’. The movie, written by actress Emerald Fennell has sent shockwaves across the globe and set social media alight following its release.

‘Saltburn’ focuses on Oxford University scholarship holder Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) and his best friend Felix Catton (Elordi). Throughout the movie, Oliver struggles to fit in with his wealthy peers before becoming infatuated with Felix. However, Oliver's feelings for his university pal rapidly intensify throughout the movie.

