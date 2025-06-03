Jacob Elordi on bringing classic characters to life in 'Frankenstein', 'Wuthering Heights'

Washington [US], June 3 : Australian actor Jacob Elordi is known for his captivating performances on screen, and he has just wrapped up filming for his latest project, 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' directed by Justin Kurzel.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Elordi opened up about his experience working on the show and his growing passion for acting.

Elordi plays the role of Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans, a celebrated World War II hero who is haunted by his experiences in a Japanese prisoner of war camp and memories of an affair with Amy Mulvaney.

He expressed his enthusiasm for acting and said, "I'm just incredibly open to being a part of the circus right now, in a way. I really love being an actor. I don't know, silly as that it may sound, the love for it just keeps going deeper and deeper."

Elordi praised Kurzel's directing style and said that he gives actors a lot of space and freedom to perform.

"He (Kurzel) doesn't let the camera or the lights or the sound get in the way of the performance... He's very particular about the performance coming before everything, which as an actor is like as close as you can get to a theater experience on screen," Elordi said, as quoted by Deadline.

Elordi was drawn to Kurzel's gentle approach, which he believes allows actors to deliver their best performances.

Elordi is set to star in two highly anticipated projects: Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' and Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights.'

He expressed his excitement for both projects, describing 'Frankenstein' as an 'epic fairy tale' and praising the work of Mike Hill, who will bring the creature to life.

He also praised Fennell's screenplay and Linus Sandgren's cinematography in 'Wuthering Heights,' and said that it's "one of the most pleasingly photographed films" he has ever seen.

