Jacob Elordi steps out for first public event since split from Olivia Jade Giannulli

Washington, DC [US], August 30 : Actor Jacob Elordi has made his first public appearance since his split from Olivia Jade Giannulli, as reported by People.

The 28-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival during the world premiere of his newest film, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

Elordi was photographed leaving the hotel and heading to the annual event by boat, where he flashed a peace sign at onlookers.

He then posed on the red carpet, wearing an all-white ensemble that he complemented with black shoes, as per the outlet.

A source said earlier this month that Elordi and Giannulli had broken up, after dating on and off since 2021. The pair first sparked dating rumours late that year, when they were seen having coffee together in L.A. one month after Elordi's split from Kaia Gerber.

The duo reportedly called it quits in August 2022, but later reconciled and were seen vacationing together in Italy in June 2023. They were also spotted spending time the following month on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

In July 2023, it was confirmed that Elordi and Giannulli were officially back together, with a source stating at the time that they were "getting serious," reported People.

News of the Euphoria actor's recent split from influencer Giannulli emerged amid months of speculation about the now-former couple's relationship status, and a year and a half after multiple sources informed in January 2024 that they were still going strong.

Elordi's latest project sees him as the monster of mad scientist Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac). The cast also includes Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz.

The Venice International Film Festival runs through September 6, while Frankenstein is in theatres on October 17 and on Netflix on November 7, according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor