Jacob Elordi's first look character poster from 'Frankenstein' out ahead of gobal release

Washington DC [US], October 26 : The makers of Frankenstein have finally released the first look poster of Jacob Elordi's character from the film.

A first look at the actor in character as 'the Creature' has been revealed ahead of Guillermo del Toro's new Frankenstein global release on Netflix on November 7.

According to People, actor Elordi plays the role of Mary Shelley's revived-from-the-dead monster to Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein.

The streaming giant Netflix shared the official character poster for Jacob Elordi's character for fans eagerly awaiting the film's global release on Netflix.

Trailers and an official poster for the film had previously offered only glimpses of the dramatic transformation that renders Elordi unrecognisable.

As per the poster, the Australian star appears to have pale, cadaverous skin, lacerations, and long, stringy hair.

The streaming giant has also shared the first-look posters of Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, and Christoph Waltz from the film.

"You throw time away when you make a film like this," Elordi told Variety in August, about transforming into the famous character, a process that took 10 hours in the makeup trailer.

"I didn't do breakfast, lunch or dinner, or think in terms of morning, afternoon, night. It was just one time," said Elordi as quoted by Variety.

On days with an early call time, the Euphoria alum would arrive on set at 10 P.M. the night before to begin the process.

Playing The Creature "changed me fundamentally changed the way that I approach performance and the way that I watch movies," Elordi said to Variety.

Speaking with People at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, director del Toro said he was "never daunted" by Elordi's good looks when casting him.

