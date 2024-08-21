Jacqueliene Fernandez, Anusha Dandekar perform 'Rudrabhishek puja' in Shravan

Mumbai, Aug 21 In the auspicious month of Sawan, actress Jacqueliene Fernandez has performed a 'Rudrabhishek puja' for Lord Shiva, at her residence, and she was accompanied by model Anusha Dandekar.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jacqueliene, who has 70.5 million followers reshared a video posted by her stylist Namita Alexander, in which we can see a priest doing Rudrabhishek, which is a Vedic ritual in which Lord Shiva is worshipped in his 'Rudra' form and given a sacred bath.

In the caption, Namita wrote: "The most divine Rudra Pooja".

Jacqueliene also shared a video in which we can see her wearing a pastel pink coloured outfit, and holding her furry friend-- her cat in her arms. Anusha is sitting beside her wearing an enthic indigo coloured suit.

They are seen deeply enjoying the puja ceremony.

Jacqueliene captioned it as: "Peace and blessings for all".

The Sri Lankan actress and model Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with fantasy action comedy 'Aladin' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

She then featured in a special number 'Aapka Kya Hoga' in the 2010 comedy drama 'Housefull'.

The actress has appeared in movies like 'Race 2', 'Kick', 'Roy', 'Brothers', 'Housefull 3', 'Dishoom', 'A Gentleman', 'Judwaa 2', 'Race 3', 'Drive', 'Mrs. Serial Killer', 'Bhoot Police', 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Vikrant Rona', 'Ram Setu', and 'Cirkus'.

She was last seen in a special appearance in the song 'Deewane' in the 2023 comedy-drama 'Selfiee' directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Jacqueline next has 'Fateh', and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.

Anusha was last seen in the movie 'Juna Furniture'. She has been a host of reality shows like 'MTV Rock On', 'India's Next Top Model', 'MTV Love School', and 'Supermodel of the Year'.

