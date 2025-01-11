Jacqueliene Fernandez calls her ‘Fateh’ her happy space

Mumbai, Jan 11 Bollywood actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her recent movie ‘Fateh’, has said that essaying the character of Khushi in the film became her happy space during the filming.

In ‘Fateh’ the actress shares the screen with Sonu Sood, and looks ravishing. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sonu.

Reflecting on her character, Jacqueliene expressed her gratitude for the response she has received. She said, "Playing Khushi was a real happy space for me, the role was essayed to portray a refreshing character that has intellect and quirk. Her simplicity resonated with me. The overwhelming response from the audience is heartwarming”.

She further mentioned, “I’m glad the audiences are getting to see me play characters that align with me as a person. 2025 started with a bang. I'm looking forward to sharing more on the exciting projects that are in the pipeline”.

The buzz around Fateh has been electric, with audiences eagerly awaiting Jacqueline in yet another unique avatar. Now that the film is in theaters, the reviews are goods, with fans praising her.

Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, ‘Fateh’ is currently playing in cinemas.

The film is set against the backdrop of cybercrime, and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

Meanwhile, the actress’ 2025 lineup promises more surprises as she is set to star two of the biggest commercial entertainers and legacy films, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Housefull 5’, both of which are highly anticipated. She will be reuniting with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in both the films.

