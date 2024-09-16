Jacqueliene Fernandez: Our home was filled with vinyl records

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez has teased her fans with a small clip of her upcoming single debut titled ‘Stormrider’.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Jacqueliene, who has 71 million followers on Instagram shared a short video in which the ‘Housefull 3’ star can be seen in her sizzling avatar in the background of rain. The end-clip unveils the date of the upcoming video song which is slated to be released on September 20, 2024.

The glimpse was captioned as, “This is just the beginning. Stormrider”.

Speaking about the upcoming song, the ‘Race 3’ actor said, “Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs, and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance”.

For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me”. Jacqueliene continued.

The ‘Dishoom’ fame actor concluded her statement by saying, “Music has always been my way of expression, and now I get to share my voice and story with the world.”

Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with the fantasy drama 'Aladin' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

In 2010, she was featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull' for the special song sequence 'Aapka Kya Hoga'. The actress has appeared in many big-budgeted movies like 'Race 2', 'Kick', 'Roy', 'Brothers', 'Housefull 3', 'Dishoom', 'A Gentleman', 'Judwaa 2', 'Race 3', 'Mrs. Serial Killer', 'Bhoot Police', 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Vikrant Rona', 'Ram Setu', and 'Cirkus'.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Sonu Sood starrer- 'Fateh', and the multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

