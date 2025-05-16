Jacqueliene Fernandez Represents India at Cannes 2025

Jacqueliene Fernandez marked a powerful global moment as she represented India at the prestigious Women in Cinema gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Festival at Cannes 2025. Sharing the spotlight with an inspiring lineup of international women from across the cinematic world, Jacqueliene stood tall among powerful voices who are shaping narratives on and off the screen.

The panel featured prominent global talents including Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni, Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, Syrian filmmaker Gaya Jiji, Saudi actress Elham Ali, multidisciplinary Jeddah-based artist Sarah Taiba, and Thai actress Engfa Waraha. Together, these women formed a celebration of culture, creativity, and contribution across continents. Jacqueliene, representing Indian cinema, added a distinct presence rooted in grace, impact, and global appeal.

Her inclusion in this global celebration is yet another step in her expanding international footprint. Over the years, Jacqueliene has consistently showcased her versatility across industries and platforms, and her participation at Cannes 2025 further cements her place as a cultural ambassador for India. Her voice at this gala reflects her commitment to not just entertainment, but to cross-border artistic exchange and female empowerment in the industry.

The Women in Cinema initiative by the Red Sea Film Festival highlights dynamic women who are rewriting cinematic language, and Jacqueliene’s participation aligns perfectly with that vision. As she walked the red carpet in the French Riviera, she did not just carry style—she carried the spirit of Indian cinema with her.