Jacqueliene Fernandez's debut song 'Stormrider' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez has come up with her song titled 'Stormrider'.

'Stormrider' is written by Amrita Sen and Robin Grubert and produced by Amrita Sen, Jake Jeong (Frison), Serban Cazan, Feenom, and Alex Winter.

Sharing her experience creating 'Stormrider', Jacqueliene in a note shared by her team, said, "When I ventured into music, it wasn't just about creating songsit was about expressing my story, emotions, and journey. Music is more than sound; it's about connection, resilience, and empowerment. I've spent almost a year on this single, conceptualising and looking into every look of mine in the video, and each one is powerful, with deep meaning behind it."

She added, "My single Storm Rider is very close to my heart because it's about embracing change, finding strength in the storm, and riding the waves of life with courage and grace. I've poured my heart into this track, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this chapter with me."

Meanwhile, on the film front, she will be seen sharing screen space with actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film 'Fateh'.

'Fateh', which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film is made under the banner of Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. She will also headline the much-anticipated multi-starrer series 'GOATS'. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the star-studded cast includes Neil Nitin Mukesh , Boman Irani , Siddharth Nigam, and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali , Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar , Santana Roach , Yukti Tareja , and Arnav Maggo .

Not only this, she has also joined the star cast of 'Housefull 5'.

