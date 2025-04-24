“Jacqueliene Looks Like a Million Buck” in ‘Money Money’ From Raid 2 – Netizens Can’t Keep Calm!

The internet is on fire and the reason is simple — Money Money, the sizzling new track from Raid 2, featuring none other than the undisputed queen of music hits, Jacqueliene Fernandez. The electrifying track has just dropped and netizens are losing it over the high-energy vibes, glam overload, and dance floor magic delivered by Jacqueliene alongside superstar Ajay Devgn and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

From the very first beat, Money Money launches into full party mode. Social media is lit with comments like “Yo Yo + AJAY + JACQUELINE ❤️🔥🔥” and “Full party mood activate kar diya is song ne!” Fans can't stop raving about Jacqueliene's jaw-dropping look — “She’s looking like a million buck!” echoes in the comment section.

Jacqueliene proves yet again why she remains unbeatable when it comes to music hits. From Lat Lag Gayee to Yimmy Yimmy, and now Money Money, she continues to dominate the party anthem game with her screen presence, infectious energy, and unmatched dance moves. Her effortless charisma and stylish aura make every frame a visual treat.

Fans are hailing her as the ultimate party queen, with this latest track reaffirming her throne. Paired with Ajay Devgn’s intensity and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s catchy rap, the trio has created a blockbuster party anthem that’s sure to rule the charts.

As the beats drop and reels flood the internet, one thing is crystal clear — Money Money is not just a song, it’s a celebration, and Jacqueliene Fernandez is its dazzling heartbeat.