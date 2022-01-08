Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s new picture goes viral, actress flaunts her love bite

Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s new picture has created ripples in the online world. The couple is snapped in a mushy moment with Jacqueline showing off a love bite on her neck. The new pic comes at a time when n an interview with ANI, stated that he was dating Jacqueline and that their relationship had no influence on the criminal matter. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Jacqueline’s pic with Sukesh has surfaced on the internet. Earlier, a pic of Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his cheek had also gone viral on social media which dropped hints of their love affair.

Meanwhile, the media reports had also suggested that Jacqueline had also received gifts worth crores by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar which include a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh. In totality, the amount of all the presents is reported to be around 10 crores. IT was also reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used to contact Jacqueline via caller ID spoofing from Tihar jail. The actress has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the case and continues to be on the radar.

Revealing details about their connection, Jacqueline had told ED officials that she was in touch with Sukesh Chandrasekhar since 2017 and that the conman had told her that he belonged to late Jayalalithaa’s family. "I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa," Jacqueline told the ED, reads the charge sheet according to PTI. The actress also mentioned that her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from Chandrasekhar and accepted that he transferred around Rs 15 lakh to the account of her brother who lives in Australia. Apart from Jacqueline, the conman had also given several expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi too. All of which were seized by the ED.