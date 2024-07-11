Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday: Sukesh Chandrashekhar To Gift iPhone 15 Pro Worth ₹1.34 Lakh To Actor's Fans

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested in connection with a ₹200 crore extortion case, has written a fresh letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. He said he is super excited about her upcoming birthday on August 11, adding that he will give iPhone 15 Pro to 100 fans of the actor. “My Bomma Jacqueline, Baby girl, so super excited the countdown has begun, 30 days for your birthday, can’t wait, it’s my favourite day of the year, a celebration that I enjoy, seeing your pretty smile, which is the only thing that melts my heart,” he wrote, adding that he has been hooked onto her song, Yimmy Yimmy.

“So My Bomma, I wanna say, I have an amazing “hangover” about you, the way you speak, your smile, your hugs, cuddles, your love for me, your anger which disappears in seconds, your eyes, every single thing, it’s a “hangover” and “hangover”, which will remain all my life, And I want this “hangover” even when we are together, and this is an amazing feeling… Baby it’s hardly matter of days now, will be, walking out, clean, from all the baseless, motivated charges what I am only looking forward, is us being madly in love together,” he added.He said that he is waiting to go on a holiday with her, adding that his “jet still has “JFS” on it”.

In the letter, he shared, “To all who have been supporting Yimmy Yimmy, in 30 days from now, the hundred winners of ‘IPhone-15 Pro, will be announced, on my Baby Jackie’s birthday. So please continue to make Yimmy Yimmy, A blockbuster, chartbuster, breaking all records”. “Baby also dedicating you “Tauba Tauba”. My bro Karan Aujla , Tauba Tauba is just super amazing, lots of love to you my boo. Lastly, My Vara my baby, I love you, super crazy can’t wait, my birthday girl to surprise you,” he added. Meanwhile, on July 10, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Jacqueline for a fresh round of questioning in the money laundering case, involving Sukesh. Jacqueline has also been accused of enjoying gifts that were bought using the proceeds of the extortion racket, however, the actress has denied any involvement in the scam

