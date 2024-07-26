Jacqueline Fernandez calls walking for Isha Jajodia at India Couture Week 2024 a 'dream come true'

New Delhi, [India], July 26 : Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled on the second day of India Couture Week 2024 as she walked the ramp for Rose Room by Isha Jajodia.

Fernandez, who closed the show in true show-stopper style, praised Isha's romantic and feminine creations, highlighting her admiration for Isha's work.

"So, it felt like a dream, honestly speaking, because I really, really love her work. It resonates with my fashion aesthetic. Her designs are romantic and feminine, yet they have a subdued power," the Housefull actress told ANI.

Although Fernandez initially expected to wear a sari, Jajodia surprised her with a gown featuring intricate Indian craftsmanship.

"I actually thought Isha was going to put me in a sari, but she chose a gown instead. However, the gown features a lot of intricate Indian craftsmanship. It includes beautiful floral lace motifs and a cape that feels very powerful, which is exactly what I like," she said.

Jacqueline Fernandez made a stunning appearance, embodying a romantic vision in a strapless gown from Rose Room by Isha Jajodia.

The Bollywood actress showcased her glamorous style with a gown covered in shimmering sequins and a dramatic train. Complementing the look was a lace-detailed, sheer cape that added a touch of elegance and drama to her runway moment.

Her accessories included a sparkling diamond necklace, a glittering watch, and a statement cocktail ring, all perfectly coordinated.

Designer Isha Jajodia made her second outing at India Couture Week, following her debut with Rose Room last year. Her latest collection, inspired by floral motifs and the theme of eternal love, featured intricate hand-cut lace on a range of exquisite fabrics in both pastel and darker tones.

India Couture Week kicked off on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will close the fashion gala on July 31.

