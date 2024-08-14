Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates birthday with a dreamy getaway in Saudi Arabia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez spent her birthday weekend in style, soaking up in the sun and enjoying the serene shores of the Red Sea.

The 'Kick' actor shared glimpses of her 'perfect birthday weekend getaway' on Instagram, giving fans a look into her relaxing and luxurious stay.

Jacqueline described the trip as "unforgettable" and enjoyed every moment of her stay. She also spent quality time with her mother, Kim Fernandez, reminiscing over old photos.

Her day started with a wholesome breakfast, and she even struck a playful pose with her green juice in hand.

The actress also embraced the outdoor adventures, preparing for water sports in stylish black and white swimwear, and later relaxed on the beach in a white swimsuit, tropical hat, and a book.

Apart from these, the birthday girl enjoyed a magical Arabian night, posing in front of a lit-up ancient monument in a chic baby pink dress, black sling-backs, and heart-shaped earrings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will share screen space with actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film 'Fateh'.

'Fateh', which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film is made under the banner of Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

The movie will hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

