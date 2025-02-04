Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Sri Lanka’s 77th Independence Day

Mumbai, Feb 4 Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, a native of Sri Lanka, took to social media to celebrate her home country’s 77th Independence Day.

In a heartfelt post, the actress shared a stunning photograph of herself, radiating elegance, accompanied by a thoughtful message for her fellow Sri Lankans. "Happy 77th Independence Day Sri Lanka!!!" Jacqueline wrote, extending her warm wishes on this significant occasion. In the photo, she looked effortlessly glamorous in a stylish, shimmery white outfit, complemented by a statement neckpiece. Her hair was styled in a high bun with fringes in the front, adding to her chic appearance.

On the professional front, Jacqueline was recently seen in Sonu Sood’s directorial venture “Fateh,” where she portrayed the character of Khushi.

Reflecting on her role, the actress expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response she had received. "Playing Khushi was a real happy space for me. The role was designed to portray a refreshing character that has both intellect and quirk. Her simplicity really resonated with me. The overwhelming response from the audience has been heartwarming,” she said.

Jacqueline also expressed her excitement about the direction her career is taking. "I’m glad the audiences are getting to see me play characters that align with who I am as a person. 2025 started with a bang, and I'm looking forward to sharing more about the exciting projects in the pipeline,” the Housefull actress added.

“Fateh,” set against the backdrop of cybercrime, produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, was released on January 10.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in the highly anticipated films “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Housefull 5.” In both these projects, she will reunite with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

