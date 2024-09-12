Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangda Singh to star in Housefull 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : The popular comedy franchise 'Housefull' is set to return with its installment, 'Housefull 5', and the cast has just been announced.

film will feature an exciting lineup of leading ladies, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Earlier in July, Sajid had announced that superstar Sanjay Dutt would be joining the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited 'Housefull 5.'

Nadiadwala expressed immense joy at collaborating once again with Dutt, a long-time friend and colleague.

"Sajid Nadiadwala has been like family from the beginning of my journey," shared Sanjay Dutt, reflecting on his deep bond with the renowned producer.

#NGEFamily is thrilled to announce @duttsanjay is joining the #Housefull5 family! ♥️ Looking forward to another exciting journey filled with madness 🔥 #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani @akshaykumar @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/tbuuUgtnTe — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) July 13, 2024

"I'm thrilled to be working with him again on Housefull 5 and look forward to many more collaborations in the future," he added.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship.

This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt.

Scheduled for release on June 6, 2025, 'Housefull 5' is set to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

