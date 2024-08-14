Jacqueline Fernandez feasts in Saudi Arabia on her birthday getaway

Mumbai, Aug 14 Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has recently turned 39, has shared a sneak peek into her birthday vacation with her parents to Saudi Arabia.

Jacqueline took to Instagram, where she has 70.6 million followers, and shared a string of photos from Saudi Arabia.

The first snap shows the diva wearing a body-hugging sleeveless dress, and is posing against the picturesque backdrop. Another photo shows her wearing a floral dress and enjoying a local drink.

There is also a photo of Jacqueline and her parents, who are happily looking at the birthday decorations done for the 'Murder 2' actress.

We can also see a picture of Jacqueline enjoying a delicious meal, and trying her hands at some water sports.

The post is captioned as: "Saudi was definitely my perfect birthday weekend getaway #BeTheFirst-- my experience was unforgettable with my parents!! Can't wait to be back..."

Earlier, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in a Delhi jail, had gifted a yacht to Jacqueline on her birthday. The yacht has been named after the actress as 'Lady Jacqueline'.

It is the same boat, which Sukesh alleges that Jacqueline had selected in 2021. For her birthday, the conman pledged to donate Rs 15 crore and 300 homes for the families of the victims of the Wayanad landslide disaster.

The Sri Lankan actress and model Jacqueline made her acting debut in 2009 with fantasy action comedy 'Aladin' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

She then featured in a special number 'Aapka Kya Hoga' in the 2010 comedy drama 'Housefull'.

The actress has appeared in movies like 'Race 2', 'Kick', 'Roy', 'Brothers', 'Housefull 3', 'Dishoom', 'A Gentleman', 'Judwaa 2', 'Race 3', 'Drive', 'Mrs. Serial Killer', 'Bhoot Police', 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Vikrant Rona', 'Ram Setu', and 'Cirkus'.

She was last seen in a special appearance in the song 'Deewane' in the 2023 comedy-drama 'Selfiee' directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Jacqueline next has 'Fateh', and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.

