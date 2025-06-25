Jacqueline Fernandez felicitated at Italian Global Series Festival 2025

Rimini [Italy], June 25 : Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was honoured at the ongoing Italian Global Series Festival 2025 on Tuesday.

The 'Housefull 5' actress took to her Instagram handle to share the photos from the festival's opening night. Jacqueline looked breathtaking in a white dress as she graced the red carpet, followed by other stars like Kevin Spacey.

While sharing one of the memorable moments of her acting career, the actress expressed her gratitude to the IGS Festival for acknowledging her contribution to cinema and storytelling.

"Cinema as an art for me is not just about story telling but a way to connect people across time, language and continents. To be acknowledged for helping share that with the world means more than words can express! Grazie di cuore. @igsfestival it was an honour to be awarded here in Rimini at your prestigious event with all the extraordinary awardees in attendance. Here's to many more moments for us to celebrate cinema across the globe," wrote Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actress also shared a snap with 'Bridgerton' actress Adjoa Andoh from the festival as the duo held their respective awards.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the film 'Housefull 5'. It was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiawala under Nadiawala Grandson Entertainment.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The movie marked the first-ever franchise film in Indian cinema to have five instalments. The first part of Housefull was released in 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani.

The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel, 'Housefull 2', which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Riteish, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Asin.

Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor