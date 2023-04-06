Jacqueline Fernandez gives a peek into her meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently had the honour of meeting with the spiritual leader and founder of Transcendental Meditation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. For the unversed, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is known for his work in promoting inner peace and harmony through yoga and meditation.

The Kick actress took to her social media handle and shared a post to give her fans a peek into her meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Besides the caption-less two-photo post, Jacqueline also shared it on her Instagram story section, where she wrote, “Living in the moment with joy. alertness, awareness and compassion is enlightenment.”The Race 3 actress also tagged the official Insta handle of Ravi Shankar followed by a red-heart emoticon. Reacting to the post, a section of her fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.