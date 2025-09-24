Jacqueline Fernandez Shines Bright at London Fashion Week (Watch Video)

London Fashion Week witnessed a spectacular moment as Bollywood star Jacqueliene Fernandez graced the runway for renowned designer Anamika Khanna. Known for her impeccable style and red carpet finesse, Jacqueliene once again turned heads with a look that perfectly blended contemporary sophistication and high-end couture elegance.

For the prestigious fashion week appearance, Jacqueliene chose a statement blazer featuring a meticulously detailed geometric pattern. The tailored fit accentuated her silhouette, while the modern design elevated the classic blazer into a high-fashion masterpiece. With minimal accessories and understated styling, Jacqueliene allowed the intricacy of the garment to take center stage, exuding confidence and effortless elegance.

Every element, from the precise cuts to the striking pattern, highlighted the designer’s mastery of haute outfit. Jacqueliene’s presence not only showcased the designer’s vision on an international platform but also reaffirmed her status as a global fashion icon capable of carrying off bold, statement-making looks with ease. Shining globally back to back, Jacqueliene continues to make waves across fashion capitals, consistently setting benchmarks for style and glamour with every appearance.