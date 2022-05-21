Jacqueline plays Gadang Rakkamma in first number from Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona'

Mumbai, May 21 Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep's pan-India 3D extravaganza 'Vikrant Rona' has been creating a buzz as the next big-ticket movie from the south.

Maintaining the tempo, the makers are releasing the first song from the album, 'Ra Ra Rakkamma', featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

'Vikrant Rona' will introduce Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma - The Queen Of Good Times in the first single to be released on Tuesday, May 23.

The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz while it will get you to dance on its quirky beats and signature chorus to shout out in your party arena. It will bring a perfect blend of a party number with some amazing beats to dance on that will redefine the dance numbers ever encountered on the screen.

Starting Tuesday, for five days, the makers plan to release one language version of the song on each day.

'Vikrant Rona' will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor