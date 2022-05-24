Jacqueline shakes leg with child star Aadya Sharma

Mumbai, May 24 Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who is known for her dancing skills, recently shook a leg with child actress Aadya Sharma, who plays Dance Rani in social thriller 'Escaype Live'.

The 'Kick' actress took to her Instagram to share a video of herself where she can be seen showing the young talent some of her signature moves, Jacqueline Fernandez opened the platform to Dance Rani, who then added her twists to the thumping choreography. With dynamic energy and joyful spirits, the duo offered the audience a glance at the spectacular dance duet.

Jacqueline wrote in the caption, "#EscaypeLive ki sabse choti magar sabse talented, Dance rani ke saath faceoff karke mujhe toh bahut maza aaya! Aap bhi iski story follow kijiye."

In the video, the actress says, "Dance Rani captures every Indian child's dream of making it big in life and becoming the best of the best. It is her passion and love for the art that keeps her going. After dancing with her, I know for a fact why she is the rani of dance. Catch Dance Rani's journey as she makes her way to the top on Escaype LIVE, exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar."

'Escaype Live', directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

