Jaden Smith says he feels ‘grounded’ when he surrounds himself with nature

Los Angeles, April 13 Jaden Smith, the son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, has shared that he's looking forward to the Coachella music festival as he likes to surround himself with nature.

"I just love the desert. I love Coachella. I love being out there and watching the sunset, swimming in the ocean, climbing a tree, climbing a mountain,” Smith told people.com.

These things really force me to not be on my phone or looking at certain things or caring about what's going on in the world all the time. Those little moments where I can just tap out really give me a refresh so that when I tap back in, I can tap in with a full reserve and be ready to handle certain things."

Jaden generally considers himself to be a "summer person," but he's currently really enjoying the springtime, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He shared, "I was born in the summer, and I'm more of a summer person. But this year, I think the biggest surprise that has happened to me is spring. It's come super hot. The sun's beaming. Last year was all about summer for me. This year, bringing the spring in has been amazing."

