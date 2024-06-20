'Jahangir National University': A realistic take on student politics and nationalism - IANS Rating: ***1/2

Mumbai, June 20 Director Vinay Sharma’s 'Jahangir National University' talks about the anti-national activities happening in a renowned university situated in the national capital of India. It seems to be inspired by the real incidents that came to light almost a decade ago.

The story revolves around Krishna Kumar (Atul Pandey), the president of the student association (Left Wing) at Jahangir National University, Delhi.

Saira Rashid (Shivjyoti Rajput) is another strong student leader in Krishna’s team who strongly believes in communism.

On the other side, there is another group of student association headed by Saurabh Sharma (Siddharth Bodke) and his team members like Richa Sharma (Urvashi Rautela) and Baba Akhilesh Pathak (Kunj Anand), etc., who strongly follow nationalism and Hinduism's so-called right wing. Both of these student associations are backed by big national political parties. Krishna Kumar and his left-wing team do many anti-national activities on the university campus. Slogans like “Afzal hum sharminda hain, tere kaatil zinda hai” and “Bharat tere tukde honge, insha-allah insha-allah” are used by the left-wing team headed by Krishna Kumar, and here the actual twist starts in the film. The climax is the real crux of the story. So, to know what happens at the end, one must watch the film.

Atul Pandey, in the role of Krishna Kumar, has fully justified his part. On the other side, Siddharth Bodke and Shivjyoti Rajput are another attraction of the film. They have impressed the audience with their mind-blowing performances. Apart from them, other artists like Kunj Anand, Urvashi Rautela, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Raj, Rashami Desai, and Jennifer Piccinato have also done justice to their parts.

Although music does not play a major role in this drama-thriller, the music of Aehmad Najeem, Vijay Verma, and Saarnash Maide is quite impressive.

Overall, this is one of the finest drama-thriller cum political drama movies that may interest any Indian because of its relatability to a real incident that happened almost a decade ago in a popular university in our country. The film has almost everything that an audience expects from a good Indian film, be it drama, thrills, emotions, action, love, betrayal, and entertainment. So, why wait? Go and watch it in your nearest cinema hall.

Film: Jahangir National University (playing in theatres)

Duration: 150 minutes

Starring: Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Vijay Raj, Rashami Desai, Shivjyoti Rajput, Jennifer Piccinato, Kunj Anand, and Atul Pandey

Director: Vinay Sharma

Producer: Pratima Datta

Banner: Mahakaal Movies Pvt. Ltd.

IANS Rating: ***1/2

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor