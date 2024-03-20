Jai Mehta on upcoming OTT series 'Lootere': 'Pirates were toughest to cast'

Mumbai, March 20 Director Jai Mehta, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘Lootere’, said that the toughest casting to pull off on the show was that of the pirates.

The series stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali, and presents the story of a ship caught in the web of pirates in international waters.

The right casting plays an important role in bringing alive this mix on screen, and director Jai Mehta revealed the challenges faced during the casting process.

Elaborating on the same, Jai said: "The most difficult parts to cast for were the pirates. We found a few actors from Gujarat who looked like Africans but they were actually Gujaratis. Even for the casting for the Captain’s role, we had a whole process in place. Ultimately, we all believed that we needed to make this look real and believable.”

He further mentioned: “We wanted someone senior and Rajat just fit right. He was so good to work with and he is a director himself, so he made my life very easy.”

‘Lootere’ drops on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22.

