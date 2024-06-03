Jai Mehta’s upcoming film a hat-tip to ‘Memories of Murder’, ‘Cure’ & ‘Vengeance’ trilogy

Mumbai, June 3 Director Jai Mehta, who is known for his work in the streaming series ‘Lootere’, is currently drowning in work. The director shared that one of his films, a yet-to-be-titled project, is a hat-tip to cinematic gems like ‘Memories of Murder’, ‘Cure’ and ‘Vengeance’ trilogy.

Jai is eager to start the production of the said film this year, and is co-written by Vishal Kapoor, who also penned ‘Lootere’. It is set in the 1980s in the heartland of India.

Jai said, “I’m immersed in several projects right now, including a period crime drama inspired by a true story. We’ve been developing this project for four years. It’s a tribute to all the films that have shaped my journey as a filmmaker, a hat-tip to masterpieces like ‘Memories of Murder’, ‘Cure’, the ‘Vengeance’ trilogy, select works of Ram Gopal Varma, and all the crime dramas I’ve cherished.”

The film is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment.

Meanwhile, ‘Lootere’, which delves into the dramatic hijacking of an Indian ship by Somali pirates, has been receiving praise continuously even after three months of its release.

Reflecting on the success of the series, Jai said: “I’m humbled. The reaction has been fascinating because Lootere wasn’t a conventional show. It didn’t cater to the platform’s usual target audience. Yet, the response has been a powerful reminder that we must never underestimate our viewers.”

Talking about what inspires him as a storyteller, he said, “Style, music, scale, and innovation are what drive me.”

