Jai tells Vijay: Pongal is when 'Jana Nayagan' arrives!

Chennai, Jan 8 Actor Jai has expressed his support to actor Vijay saying that he is eagerly awaiting the day the latter's film 'Jana Nayagan' releases as he considers the release day of 'Jana Nayagan' as the festival day of Pongal.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a post in Tamil, expressing support to Vijay, actor Jai wrote, " There are obstacles that are always piling up to stop you. Breaking them and coming through is not something new for you — it is just your normal way (of functioning). Like everyone else, as a fan, as a younger brother, I’m waiting as Jana Nayagan's release day is Pongal anna… @actorvijay #JanaNayagan #PongalPostponed."

Jai is the latest Tamil hero to pen a post in support of actor Vijay, the release of whose eagerly awaited last film 'Jana Nayagan' has been postponed because of the Censor Board not having cleared the film for release.

Prior to Jai, actor Simbu had penned a post looking to motivate actor Vijay, saying that setbacks had never stopped him and that he had crossed bigger storms than this.

Simbu, in his post, wrote, "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases."

It may be recalled that the makers of 'Jana Nayagan', late on Wednesday night, announced their decision to postpone the film.

KVN Productions, while announcing their decision to postpone the release of Jana Nayagan, had in a statement, said,"It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of 'Jana Nayagan', eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The production house further said, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest.Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

Apart from Simbu and Jai, actor Ravi Mohan too had penned a post expressing support for actor Vijay. Ravi Mohan, in his post on X, had said, "Heartbroken @actorvijay Anna... As a brother, I’m standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don’t need a date. You are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna."

--IANS

