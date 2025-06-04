Jaideep Ahlawat Buys Rs 10-Crore Flat in Mumbai’s Andheri West

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 4, 2025): Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have purchased an apartment worth Rs 10 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West. The transaction was registered on May 22, 2025, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards. The apartment is located in Poorna Apartments and features a carpet area of 1,950 square feet with a built-up area of 2,341 square feet. The deal includes four designated parking spaces. The couple paid Rs 60 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as registration charges as per the records from the Inspector General of Registration. The actor has not yet commented on the property purchase.

Jaideep gained massive popularity for his role as Hathiram Chaudhary in the web series Paatal Lok. His powerful performances have made him one of the most sought-after actors on OTT platforms. He is currently regarded as one of the highest-paid stars in the digital space.

Read Also | Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar Drops BTS Video Two Days Ahead of the Film’s Release

Over the years, Jaideep has worked in several notable films and web series. His film credits include Raees, Raazi, Paatal Lok, Maharaj, Gangs of Wasseypur, Three of Us and the recently released The Jewel Thief. He continues to be involved in multiple upcoming projects.

Earlier this year, Jaideep’s friend and actor Vijay Varma also bought a sea-facing flat in Mumbai.