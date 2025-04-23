Jaideep Ahlawat Calls Saif Ali Khan a 'Very Sorted Person', Says 'He Wants to Understand the Process of Actors Around Him

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, two of the most prominent actors of the Indian cinema, are gearing up to share the screen space on Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The OTT film has emerged as one of the most anticipated heist dramas of the recent times, and the audiences are eager to see the seasoned actors bring their individuality on the screens. At the trailer launch event, both Saif and Jaideep opened up about their experience working together, highlighting the camaraderie they built during the shoot. They spoke fondly of each other's unique approach to storytelling and character-building, revealing that their mutual respect for one another’s craft only deepened on set.

Jaideep Ahlawat stated that royalty is in Saif Ali Khan's blood, and added that the Race star loves him a lot. “Saif loves me a lot. Reading interests, him a lot, and he wants to understand the process of actors around him. He is a very sorted person, nawaabi unke khoon me hai (royalty is in his blood),” shared Jaideep Ahlawat.

Adding to this, Saif Ali Khan shared his experience of working alongside Jaideep for the first time. He said, “Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting. I can't wait for audiences to join us on this thrilling ride on Netflix”.

With films like Race, Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, and others, Saif Ali Khan has carved a niche of his own. With each role, the seasoned actor has only proven that he does not shy away from picking varied and unpredictable characters. On the other hand, Jaideep Ahlawat has solidified himself as a distinct actor with a spectacular acting range. Now that they are teaming up for Jewel Thief, their fans are mighty excited to see what they have in the store!

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the heist drama also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is backed by Siddharth Anand and is set to begin streaming on Netflix from April 25.