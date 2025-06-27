Jaideep Ahlawat dons 'antagonist' avatar for 'The Family Man' season 3, Nimrat Kaur also joins the cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Ace filmmakers Raj and DK's most loved series 'The Family Man' is returning with the third season and with some new faces. Yes, you read it right.

The upcoming season features Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Jaideep will be seen as an antagonist, locking horns with Manoj Bajpayee.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLZ6ITTNg9j/

Returning in pivotal roles this season are Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others.

Creators, directors, and writers, Raj & DK shared their vision for Season 3, "With eachseason, we challenge ourselves to elevate the story, scale, and performances, making them even more entertaining than the last. We're grateful for our fans' patience. Season 3 will push Srikant and his team to their limits, plunging them into a world of intense danger and personal challenges that will profoundly shake their bonds, all while Srikant simultaneously grapples with a new family dynamic. They'll face off against formidable new nemeses, and we're thrilled to announce that Jaideep and Nimrat will be joining our cast as these exciting antagonists. "

In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

The third season will be out on Prime Video soon.

