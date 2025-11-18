Jaideep Ahlawat on playing Rukma in ‘The Family Man 3’: He’s an unacceptable ‘Family Man’

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has shared how the journey began with a phone call that instantly pulled him into Raj & DK’s world with “The Family Man Season 3” and how the antagonist Rukma is an unacceptable ‘family man.’

Recalling how quickly things fell into place once creators Raj and DK reached out, Jaideep shared, “DK sir called me saying they're trying to make this season (third) even bigger than the first two seasons. They narrated a basic structure of the entire story, and it was an entirely different world.”

Jaideep expressed his immense interest in the story and expressed his immediate acceptance.

“Working on The Family Man franchise alongside Manoj sir, it was a no-brainer,” said Jaideep.

Once he stepped into the role, Rukma took on a shape Jaideep hadn’t initially imagined.

He said, “When I was reading the script, I couldn't picture Rukma the way it is now. There was a picture in the minds of Raj and DK of how Rukma should look. The character doesn't really care about anything. His detachment often conveys a vibe of him being inhuman, but he actually isn't so.”

The actor added, “Srikant can be labelled as the socially accepted family man, whereas Rukma is quite the opposite of that. He is an unacceptable family man.”

The show also has Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani. The Family Man Season 3 streams globally on Prime Video from November 21.

The Family Man is a spy action thriller streaming television series created by Raj & DK and features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined for the second season of the series as the main antagonist, making her foray into the digital medium with Suparn S. Verma directing a section of the season.

