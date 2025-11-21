Jaideep Ahlawat praises Manoj Bajpayee's powerful performance in 'Raajneeti'

Mumbai Nov 21 Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat seems to be in awe of actor Manoj Bajpayee’s acting skills. The actor, while speaking to IANS, showered high praise on the ‘Shool’ star.

Jaideep highlighting how, as an actor, you must love even the flaws in your character. “As an actor, you have to be so much into yourself and believe that your character is right; otherwise, the outcome may not be convincing enough to the audiences.”

Citing an example of Manoj Bajpayee’s class acting skills, Ahlawat said, “Like in Rajneeti, when you see Manoj, when he’s on screen, he is standing on the dais in the frame, audiences’ belief is so intense that they feel that he is sure to kill everyone – there is no doubt about it. So I think at the end, that's the beauty. You have to love your flaw!”

For the uninitiated, Manoj Bajpayee had delivered one of his finest performances in the political drama Raajneeti. The movie that was released in 2010 was directed by Prakash Jha. Raajneeti portrayed the murky, ambitious world of Indian politics, and talking about Bajpayee’s character, Veerendra Pratap, it stood out as a commanding presence.

The actor essayed the role of a power-hungry and cunning political heir, where he brought brightness and intensity to the role. Veerendra’s desire to reclaim his rightful position in the political dynasty and Playing the power-hungry and cunning political heir, he brought depth, intensity and controlled aggression to the role.

Veerendra’s desire to reclaim his rightful position in the political dynasty, and the way in which the actor brilliantly captured the character’s frustration, bitterness and deep-rooted entitlement, received great reviews from audiences and critics alike. The actor is all set for the third season of his superhit OTT series The Family Man.

Actor Jaideep Aahlawat will also be seen in the series this season. The Family Man, directed by Raj and DK, also stars Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi in important roles. Actress Nimrat Kaur, along with Jaideep, is a new entry to the third season. The show goes on air from November 21.

