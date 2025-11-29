Jaideep Ahlawat says he was 'scared' to talk to Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Jaane Jaan'

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who has given some of the finest performances in recent years, recently reflected on working with Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Jewel Thief' and 'Jaane Jaan', respectively.

The actor revealed the starkly different experiences he had with the husband and wife as professionals.

"Both the films had a very different premise and were extremely different from each other," said Jaideep.

"So that was another reason for my different approach while at work towards both of them and from them as well," he added.

"But I had a lot of fun working with them. I didn't talk to Kareena much. I was scared of whether to talk to her or not, because my character of Naren Vyas, in 'Jaane Jaan' was such. So in a way, it was in my interest not to talk to her," Jaideep said, admitting to maintaining distance that actually helped him stay in character because the film’s premise demanded restraint.

Talking about working with Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep said, “But in 'Jewel Thief', it was all fun and absolutely memorable. So we had a lot of fun there.”

He concluded, “Both of them are very beautiful people, and I had a lot of fun working with them.”

For the uninitiated, 'Jaane Jaan', released in September 2023, featured Jaideep as Naren Vyas, an introverted, emotionally layered mathematics teacher whose quiet intensity became the emotional anchor of the film.

The thriller won Jaideep special praise for his character portrayal.

In 'Jewel Thief', Jaideep played a charismatic, stylish, and unpredictable antagonist opposite Saif Ali Khan.

The film received mixed reviews, but yet again won Jaideep great reviews for his performance, and especially for his dance sequence in the song ‘Jaadu’.

His exceptional dancing skills had surprised the audience, making him an instant sensation. His unexpected dance moves overshadowed everyone, not just in the frame but also in the show.

Meanwhile, Jaideep is currently being widely praised for his performance as an antagonist, Rukma, in the third instalment of the hit web series 'The Family Man'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor