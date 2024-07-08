Jaideep Ahlawat talks about the challenge of losing 26 kilos for 'Maharaj'

Mumbai, July 8 Acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat is on cloud nine after receiving a lot of love for his latest release, 'Maharaj', for which he shed a remarkable 26 kilos in just five months.

Talking about the transformation, the star said that transforming himself physically and emotionally for the role was challenging for him.

The actor said: "I am overwhelmed by the love and appreciation 'Maharaj' is receiving worldwide... The credit goes to the entire team for putting this together.”

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, 'Maharaj' is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and highlights the life of social reformer Karsandas Mulji, who fought against a religious leader.

“The journey of transforming myself physically and emotionally for this role was challenging, but the response from the audience has made it all worthwhile. I am deeply thankful to all the viewers for their support and encouragement,” he added.

Jaideep added: “It’s their love that fuels my passion and motivates me to push the boundaries of my craft. I am truly honoured and humbled by this recognition.”

Jaideep, who is a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), had his major breakthrough in the 2012 crime film 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. He was subsequently seen in movies such as 'Commando: A One Man Army', 'Gabbar Is Back', and 'Vishwaroopam II'. He also appeared in 'Raees' and 'Raazi'.

However, it was in 2020 that he gained major acclaim for his work in the series 'Paatal Lok'. He also has films such as 'An Action Hero', 'Jaane Jaan', and 'Three of Us' to his credit.

