Jaideep Ahlawat’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ intriguing first look poster unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Makers of the upcoming thriller film ‘Jaane Jaan’ on Sunday unveiled the first look poster of actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Netflix shared the poster which they captioned, “Kuch Secrets Jaan Lekar Hi Rahenge. Hold Tight, #JaaneJaan trailer drops in 2 DAYS!”

In the poster, Jaideep could be seen sitting on a chair in a formal outfit with an intense look on his face.

The movie introduces a never-before-seen avatar of the versatile actor, leaving fans and critics alike eagerly anticipating his enigmatic character in the film.

'Jaane Jaan' is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

The trailer for the Netflix film will be out on September 5.

The first glimpse shows Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new striking look, barefaced and playing the role of a mother. The video begins with Kareena singing Helen's iconic song 'Aa Jane Jaan' in a mysterious voice. The video then takes us to the intriguing shots of Vijay and Jaideep.

One of the best parts about 'Jaane Jaan' is that it will release on Kareena's birthday on September 21 on Netflix.

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Talking about the film, director Sujoy Ghosh earlier said, "Jaane jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”

