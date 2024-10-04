Jailed actor Darshan complains of being haunted by murdered fan in prison

Bengaluru, Oct 4 Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan is claiming that he is haunted by murdered fan Renukaswamy’s spirit in prison, according to sources in Ballary prison.

Meanwhile, Darshan, whose bail petition will be heard on Friday will request the authorities through his lawyer to shift him back to Bengaluru prison in case his judicial custody is extended.

Superstar Darshan has confided about being haunted by the murdered fan to prison authorities close to him, sources stated.

Sources explained that Darshan has complained about murdered Renukaswamy coming in his dreams and haunting him.

He has also discussed the matter with authorities that it is becoming difficult for him to cope with the situation as he is all alone in his cell and is not able to sleep out of fear.

Sources stated they have heard Darshan shouting and screaming while sleeping in the wee hours.

Darshan’s wife Vijayalaxmi had taken up a temple run for him and held special prayers following the development, sources stated.

Darshan was jailed with his associates in the Bengaluru Central Prison and after the surfacing of photos of luxury treatment, he was isolated and got shifted to the Ballary prison.

Taking no chances, the authorities in Ballary prison have kept him separately in a tiny cell and he has no access to anyone.

The authorities have also rejected his demands of facilities and allowed him to have facilities only following the suggestions of the court.

Darshan’s son visited him at the prison with his mother Vijayalaxmi recently.

Meanwhile, the court will take up the hearing of the bail petition of the jailed star on Friday.

The 57th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH) will take up the matter and senior counsel Sunil is presenting arguments in favour of Darshan.

Sources explained that Darshan is complaining of severe back pain and an orthopedic surgeon had visited him in Ballary prison and suggested that he should get a scan done and he might also need surgery.

Darshan is requesting the prison authorities to shift him back to the Bengaluru prison to avail proper treatment.

His counsel would place arguments in this regard and is likely to plead before the court for shifting Darshan to Bengaluru Prison in case his judicial custody is extended.

The prosecution has submitted objections to the granting of bail to Darshan. The court on September 30 adjourned the hearing on the bail petition to October 4 after his counsel sought more time to place his arguments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor