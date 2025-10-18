Jaipur shop sells Diwali sweets infused with 24-carat gold and silver, priced up to Rs 1.11 lakh per kg

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 18 : Diwali is the season of lights, laughter, and sweets, but in Jaipur, one sweet shop is taking the festival to a whole new level. The shop 'Tyohaar' is making headlines by offering mithai infused with 24-carat gold and silver, turning traditional treats into luxury indulgences.

Located in the city's Vaishali Nagar area, this sweet outlet is grabbing attention this festive season with its 'Swarn Bhasm Paak,' made with 24-carat edible gold, and 'Chaandi Bhasm Paak,' made with silver ash. Prices range from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.11 lakh per kilogram.

Behind these luxurious sweets is Anjali Jain, a Chartered Accountant turned entrepreneur, who says the idea was born from her fascination with Ayurveda and traditional Indian recipes. She added that she wanted to create something that was not only opulent but also meaningful.

"Today, this sweet is the most expensive sweet in India. Its price is Rs 1,11,000. Its appearance and packaging are also very premium. It is packed in a jewellery box, and its making includes Chilgoza, which is the most expensive and premium dry fruit today," Anjali told ANI.

"It is being infused with real edible gold, also called Gold Ashes. 24-carat gold, also known as Swarna Bhasma, is being infused in it. We are also applying Gold work on it, bought from a Jain temple, which is animal cruelty-free. It is coated with saffron and topped with pine nuts. Hence, its price is very high-end. The gold ash we have incorporated into it comes from Indian Ayurveda. So, anything that reflects Indian tradition is inherently priceless," she added.

Diwali, known as the "festival of lights," is celebrated across India to signify the victory of good over evil. It commemorates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the prosperity brought by Goddess Lakshmi, and, for Sikhs, the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment.

