"Jaisa hua acha hi hua hai": Ajay Devgn celebrates 28 years of rom-com classic 'Ishq'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : For every '90s kid who grew up quoting its dialogues and laughing till their stomachs hurt, it's hard to believe that it has been 28 years since 'Ishq' hit the big screen.

To mark the occasion, Ajay Devgn stepped back into the era that shaped an entire generation of Bollywood fans, sharing an adorable post to celebrate the iconic rom-com.

On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to post a series of pictures, from the sets of 'Ishq' to his wedding with co-star Kajol, and a recent picture with their children. While sharing the photographs, he wrote, "Jaisa hua acha hi hua hai.. #28yearsofishq."

The film, directed by Indra Kumar and released in 1997, brought together Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla, and went on to become one of Bollywood's most beloved entertainers. Fans across decades continue to celebrate its comedy sequences, especially the hilarious scenes featuring Johnny Lever, and its dramatic climax, which remains a memorable part of Hindi cinema.

Music was another reason 'Ishq' became a sensation. Party playlists and DJ nights still play tracks such as "Mr Lova Lova," "Neend Churayee Meri," and "Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai," proving that the film's soundtrack has continued to live beyond generations.

As fans flooded social media with clips, memes, and throwbacks, many shared that growing up watching 'Ishq' was an experience they still hold close, including family movie nights and first-time theatre memories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up to return in the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise 'Dhamaal.' Titled 'Dhamaal 4,' the film is slated for an Eid 2026 release.

