Jaisalmer: Art and Cutural event showcase India-Denmark relations

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 6 : Jaisalmer, the Golden City, is currently celebrating the diverse artistic work at Panorama Editions vol 3, which is billed as a sophisticated international arts salon.

The event kick-started at the Sonar Fort in Jaisalmer on November 4, where Danish duo Den Sorte Skole and audiovisual artists Vertigo performed.

Martin Strandgaard, Danish diplomat in India, tweeted a few images and pictures from the performance.

Danish duo #DenSorteSkole and audiovisual artists Vertigo performing at the cutting edge culture event Panorama Editions Vol. 3 in the mesmerizing Golden City of Jaisalmer. Truly amazing musical celebration of relations @crsinghbhati

@sarahsinghNY @DenmarkinIndia," he tweeted.

With the support of nearly 20 Embassies and Arts Organizations, the work of a broad range of artists is featured as a showcase to explore the Salon's conceptual emphasis on Sound as art and experience.

As per a statement, Titled Silent/Sound SAFARI, "this exhibition takes you on a journey through a diverse audio landscape: from field recordings across Mexico, to a black and white German film with a highly structured rhythm, to the distant sounds of an imaginary land as explored by a work from Sweden, to the complex silence evoked by climate change from India."

Raseshwari Rajya Lakshmi, wife of former royal Maharawal Brijraj Singh, also marked her presence at the event and expressed her happiness.

"People from different nations have come here and are presenting their artistic work in Jaisalmer. It's a unique concept,

" she said.

The 12th-century Sonar Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

