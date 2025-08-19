Jake Johnson, Ben Stiller to star in pickleball comedy 'The Dink'

Washington, DC [US], August 19 : Actor Jake Johnson and Ben Stiller have joined the cast of 'The Dink', a pickleball comedy from director Josh Greenbaum, Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films and Rivulet Films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jake Johnson starred in the sports comedy as a failed tennis player persuaded to play pickleball in order to save a dying club and earn his father's respect. He plays alongside Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman, Aaron Chen, Patton Oswalt, Chris Parnell, and Christine Taylor. Stiller will play a supporting role, as will former pro tennis players Andy Roddick and John McEnroe.

'The Dink', which is now in post-production, reteams Apple and Stiller after the Emmy-nominated success of Severance. Greenbaum is directing the comedy from an original screenplay by Sean Clements, as per the outlet.

Greenbaum is recognised for films like Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Strays, and the documentary Will & Harper. Stiller and John Lesher are producing The Dink for Red Hour Films, while Rob Paris and Mike Witherill are financing it through Rivulet Entertainment. Jake Johnson will also produce.

'The Dink' is written by Sean Clements and executive produced by Rick Steele, Clements, Greenbaum, Joe Hardesty, Jonathan McCoy and Daniel Crosser. Stiller and Rivulet also collaborated on director David Gordon Green's Nutcrackers comedy.

'The Dink' joins an Apple Originals Film slate that includes the just-released F1: The Movie; the upcoming Highest 2 Lowest from Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington; and The Lost Bus, a rescue drama from director Paul Greengrass that stars Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ben Stiller is known for his blend of slapstick humour and sharp wit. He rose to fame through comedies such as There's Something About Mary (1998), Zoolander (2001), and Tropic Thunder (2008). Stiller also worked in franchises such as the Meet the Parents films (2000-2010), the Madagascar franchise (2005-2012), and the Night at the Museum films (2006-2014).

