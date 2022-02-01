'Jalabulajangu' from 'Don' garners 25 million views!

Chennai, Feb 1 'Jalabulajangu', the chartbuster from Director Cibi Chakravarthi's upcoming film 'Don', featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, has garnered a whopping 25 million views on YouTube.

The foot-tapping number, which has become immensely popular, has lyrics by Rokesh and music by Anirudh, who had also sung the song himself.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan shared his happiness by tweeting the news. He said, "Massive 25 million views for 'Jalabulajangu'! Rockstar Anirudh. Lyrics by Rokesh. Choreo by Shobi Master."

The news has delighted the 'Don' team, which on Monday had announced that their film would release on March 25.

The story of the film is set in a college campus and has Sivakarthikeyan playing a student.

Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, the film has an ensemble cast that includes S.J. Suryah, Munishkanth, Soori, Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan and Sivaangi Krishnakumar.

