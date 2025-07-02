'Jamai No. 1' actor Abhishek Malik channels his inner Pushpa

Mumbai, July 2 The latest avatar of actor Abhishek Malik who plays Neel in the show "Jamai No. 1" as Goddess Kaali Maa has been inspired by Allu Arjun’s iconic look from "Pushpa 2".

Malik even performed a high-energy action sequence in this avatar.

Talking about this, he revealed that he was genuinely thrilled after hearing about this track. "I got goosebumps because the look is a complete replica of Allu Arjun’s iconic avatar from Pushpa 2—fierce, intense, and rooted in power. We did a look test, and the response was amazing," Malik said.

Sharing how everyone reacted to his look on the set, he added, "Everyone on set loved it, and I even got a call from our producer saying, ‘This look was made for you.’ That meant a lot to me. It’s something completely out-of-the-box—something that’s never been attempted on Indian television before."

Shedding light on the high-octane sequence, Malik stated, "This is a high-octane track, and what makes it even more exciting is that there’s a major fight sequence woven into it. It felt like those grand, stylised action scenes in Indian cinema. The transformation process itself was quite intense. It took nearly two hours to get into the avatar, from the body paint to the heavy saree and elaborate temple jewellery. Everything was detailed and weighty. Performing powerful action sequences in that look was physically exhausting, but also incredibly empowering. This is, without a doubt, one of the most challenging and creatively fulfilling sequences I’ve ever shot. This look is unlike anything the audience has seen before on Hindi GEC."

"Jamai No.1 has always pushed boundaries, and this track is a perfect example. We’ve been shooting this sequence for over two days, and just removing and reapplying the paint and makeup each time is a task in itself—but I truly hope the audience feels the emotion, energy, and effort we’ve put into it," he concluded.

"Jamai No. 1" airs every day at 10:45 pm, on Zee TV.

