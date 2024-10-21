Jameela Jamil, Naomie Harris to star in 'Hysterical'

Los Angeles [US], October 21 : Jameela Jamil will be seen sharing screen space with Naomie Harris and Romesh Ranganathan in a new feminist dramedy from Olivia Lee semi-inspired by controversial figure Andrew Tate.

As per Variety, the show has been titled 'Hysterical'.

In "Hysterical," Harris is set to play therapist Leonora, who finds herself going down a rabbit hole of toxic masculinity after her daughter is assaulted. Realizing the boy responsible is a fan of "alpha" influencer Tommy T, who's grown a global following spewing toxic advice to young men, Leonora unloads on her friends during one of their weekly "rage release" rant sessions.

Intoxicated by anger and alcohol, the group soon decides to take matters into their own hands as they plot to take down Tommy T themselves.

"From clumsy surveillance attempts to pranks that fizzle out, these well-meaning friends bumble their way through increasingly outrageous schemes," reads the logline.

"Along the way, they discover just how much chaos a tight-knit group of friends can create when harnessing their rage and just how far they're willing to go for one another. Between school runs, awkward encounters with neighbors, juggling everyday life, and busy careers, the women learn that maybe they're not completely unequipped for revenge after allthey just have to do it their way."

The series is being produced by Ranganathan's company Ranga Bee Productions.

