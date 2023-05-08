Jameela Jamil says she pulled out of auditioning for 'You' over intimate scenes

London, May 8 Actress Jameela Jamil is a person with convictions that stands up for what she believes in.

'The Good Place' star recently opened up about pulling out of auditioning for a role in 'You' because she didn't want to do intimate scenes, reports 'Deadline'.

"I don't think I've ever been someone who would have enjoyed objectifying myself, personally. But that's also because I have so much deep, like, childhood sexual trauma stuff. So I think that was never in the cards for me," she said during an interview on the Podcrushed podcast hosted by Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

The actress said: "You know, I still wear the little skirt or the busty top, but like, occasionally. But generally, I feel quite protective of myself in that way. Like, I don't do sex scenes."

Jamil then revealed that she was supposed to co-star with Badgley on the Netflix series but ultimately turned down the audition.

"In fact, I was supposed to audition for the recent season of your show. My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can't," Jamil added.

"And then you f***ing came out and was like, 'yeah, I'm not doing sex scenes anymore'. And I was like, I didn't even know that was a boundary that we could draw. But then I was like, I should have gone and done the f***ing show."

Jamil, who hosts the podcast Bad Dates, was referring to Badgley asking the show's creator Sera Gamble to reduce the intimate scenes for Season 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor