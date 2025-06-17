James Gunn calls Batman his "biggest issue" in DC Universe

Washington [US], June 17 : As DC Studios prepares to launch its new cinematic universe under the leadership of James Gunn, the co-CEO of the studio has made it clear that the Dark Knight is one of his most significant challenges.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Gunn opened up about his vision for Batman within the newly established DC Universe (DCU) and his current struggles with how to bring the iconic character into the fold without repeating the mistakes of his Marvel counterpart.

Gunn, who is set to helm the much-anticipated 'Superman: Legacy,' revealed that one of the trickiest elements of the DCU is integrating Batman, a character whose legacy is both monumental and complex.

Despite the success of Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson, Gunn noted that the version of Batman introduced in Reeves' world may not fit into the DCU as it takes shape around the upcoming Superman film.

"We'd have to think about it," Gunn said when asked about the possibility of bringing Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne into the new universe.

"It's not like we've never discussed it. I would never say zero, because you just never know. But it's not likely. It's not likely at all," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

He also added that 'The Batman Part II' is not cancelled, contrary to rumours circulating online.

"Matt's slow. Let him take his time. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man," Gunn remarked, defending the director's creative process.

Instead, Gunn is focused on 'The Brave and the Bold', a new film about Batman that will feature a different iteration of the character.

Scheduled for development with It director Andy Muschietti, the movie will be loosely based on Grant Morrison's comic book run, which introduces the concept of 'Batman' having a son, a child he is unaware of.

This new version of Batman will not be the same as Pattinson's, and Gunn emphasised that his Batman will not be "campy."

"Batman's my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally," Gunn admitted, adding, "And it's not, I'm not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right. He's incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman."

Gunn also pointed out that the character must have a clear and compelling reason to exist within the DCU.

"Batman can't just be 'Oh, we're making a Batman movie because Batman's the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,'" he said, stressing that the character's presence must feel meaningful in the larger universe.

The director also shared that 'The Brave and the Bold' will explore a Batman who is both distinct from the darker, grittier version seen in Reeves' 'The Batman' and the campy portrayals of the past.

Gunn emphasised, "He's not a campy Batman. I'm not interested in that. I'm not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really," as quoted by Deadline.

With the character of Batman remaining a pivotal part of the DCU's future, Gunn is determined to find the right path forward.

"I think I have a way in, by the way," he concluded, adding, "I really know what it's I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality."

