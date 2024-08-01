James Gunn celebrates 10 years of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Washington [US], August 1 : James Gunn has commemorated the tenth anniversary of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', reflecting on a decade of interstellar adventure that has left a significant mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Taking to Instagram, Gunn shared a nostalgic photograph from the film's promotional tour, featuring himself alongside stars Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.

"Yesterday Superman wrapped. And today is the ten-year anniversary of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' being released in theaters in Europe," Gunn wrote in his post.

"What an astounding ten years it's been." The image captures Gunn with Pratt, who played Peter Quill, and Bautista, who portrayed Drax the Destroyer.

Launched in 2014, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' introduced audiences to a motley crew of cosmic heroes including Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot.

The franchise quickly gained popularity for its unique mix of humor, heart, and thrilling space adventures.

The films are celebrated for their eclectic soundtracks of '70s and '80s hits and their balance of high-energy action with emotional depth.

Following the success of the original film, the franchise expanded with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' in 2017 and continued to grow through appearances in other Marvel films and a third installment.

The series remains a fan favorite, known for its strong character dynamics.

In addition to celebrating this milestone, Gunn is currently concluding his work on another high-profile project.

The director has recently wrapped up filming for the rebooted superhero film 'Superman', which is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Gunn shared his gratitude towards the film's cast and crew, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that defined the project.

"And that's a wrap," Gunn posted, accompanied by a photo from the set. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life." He continued, "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor."

'Superman', previously known as 'Superman: Legacy', stars David Corenswet as the titular hero and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will explore Superman's struggle with his dual identity and alien origins, offering a contemporary take on the iconic character.

The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Milly Alcock as Supergirl, among others.

