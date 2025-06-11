James Gunn confirms new 'Wonder Woman' movie in development

Washington [US], June 11 : The Amazonian warrior princess is set to return to the big screen as DC Studios co-chair James Gunn reveals that a new 'Wonder Woman' film is currently being written.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn shared that the project is underway, although he has not yet cast the role of Princess Diana.

The new 'Wonder Woman' film marks a significant departure from the previous DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies, including the cancelled Wonder Woman 3, which was initially announced in 2020.

Gunn emphasised that the new project is a separate entity from the HBO Max series Paradise Lost, which is set on Wonder Woman's home planet, Themyscira.

"We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now," Gunn confirmed, as quoted by Deadline.

Gunn highlighted the importance of 'Wonder Woman', along with 'Superman', 'Batman', and 'Supergirl', as core characters in the DC Universe.

"I think that's accurate, actually... Those four characters are incredibly important to us," he shared, as quoted by Deadline.

Gunn added that while progress has been made on some of these characters, others are still in development.

The Paradise Lost HBO Max series, announced in early 2023, is described as a 'Game of Thrones' style epic set on Themyscira.

Although the project is "slow moving, but it's moving," according to Gunn, no writers have been announced yet.

According to Deadline, the new 'Wonder Woman' film will not feature Gal Gadot, who previously played the character in the DCEU.

In August 2023, Gadot revealed that she had met with Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios, who assured her that they would develop 'Wonder Woman 3' with her.

However, it appears that those plans have changed under the new DC leadership.

The 2017 'Wonder Woman' film, directed by Patty Jenkins, was a critical and commercial success, reportedly earning over USD 822 million worldwide.

The sequel, 'Wonder Woman 1984', released in 2020, faced challenges due to the pandemic and a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

