James Gunn picks Tom Rhys Harries for 'Clayface' movie

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries has been chosen to play the lead role in for DC's upcoming film Clayface, Variety reported.

The announcement was made by DC Studios head James Gunn, who shared the update on social media.

"After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in @tomrhysharries. Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can't wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan," Gunn wrote on Instagram.

As per Variety, the story will focus more on horror and drama. It follows a struggling actor who drinks a strange substance hoping to improve his career, but it changes his body into living clay. The movie has been described as a horror film rather than a traditional comic book action story.

The script has been written by Mike Flanagan, known for The Fall of the House of Usher, and it will be directed by James Watkins, who made Eden Lake. Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman, is on board as a producer.

Tom Rhys Harries may not be a familiar name to many, but he has worked in several important projects. The actor has appeared in the Apple TV series Suspicion with Uma Thurman, the action film Kandahar with Gerard Butler, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, and The Return alongside Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche.

Production on Clayface is set to begin in fall 2025, and the film is expected to release in theatres on September 11, 2026, reported Variety.

